Report acts of violence..ZRP hunts thugs filmed in assault videos

ZRP police is appealing to citizens after two videos have surfaced on social media where 3 women are seen assaulting a hapless woman who is stark naked and is pleading with the women to stop the abuse.

The second video depicts a young man who is drenched in mud, with his hands tied behind the back.

A man is seen assaulting the young man with a switch and forcing him to confess to a theft involving batteries. The police is appealing to the victims or anyone with information to come forward and report these acts of violence.

Reports can be lodged at the nearest police station or telephone 0242703631.