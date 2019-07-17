Schools Closing On 22 July … ARTUZ Calls For Industrial Action

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said that its members will go for an early holiday if the government failed to raise their salaries.

The strike is set to coincide with the ZCTU stay away on 22 July 2019. The union Tweeted:

*Schools closing on 22 July if salaries' crisis is not resolved.* 16 July 2019. Teachers will be going for an early holiday if government fails to address salary crisis by Monday 22 July 2019. Teachers are now incapacitated and can no longer render services.@OpenParlyZw — ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) July 16, 2019