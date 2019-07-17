Schools Closing On 22 July … ARTUZ Calls For Industrial Action

By smuchirahondo
- 17th July 2019

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said that its members will go for an early holiday if the government failed to raise their salaries.

The strike is set to coincide with the ZCTU stay away on 22 July 2019. The union Tweeted:

