CAF pays flight ticket for Alvin Zhakata ‘Aluvah’, VIP seat at Senegal vs Algeria Afcon final

Zimbabwe Warriors supporter, Alvin Zhakata who made the “Cape To Cairo” roadtrip to watch football at the Afcon 2019 tournament is a relieved man after the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad said that the association was going to fund his trip back home.

As a bonus, Aluvah as Zhakata is popularly known, has been offered VIP tickets for the Afcon final to be played between Senegal and Algeria on Friday.

This will comes as a relief for Aluvah, who was now stranded in Egypt and had resorted to begging for funds to return home from well-wishers through a GoFundMe Campaign.

Writing about the latest development, journalist Steve Vickers wrote:

BREAKING NEWS: CAF president Ahmad says CAF will pay for a flight home for Alvin Zhakata after (Nigerian BBC journalist) Osasu Obayiuwana spoke to Ahmad. Plus VIP ticket for final! Aluvah is grabbing the attention of Africa! #AFCON2019