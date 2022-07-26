Esteemed evangelist of the Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe Reverend Eliah Masiyane who died recently was laid to rest yesterday.

The late Rev Masiyane was accorded a State Assisted Funeral, and was buried at his Buvuma rural home in Gwanda South.

The Ministers for Provincial Affairs for Mat South and Bulawayo were also in attendance.

Rev Masiyane died at Gwanda Hospital, Matabeleland South Province, on July 15 after suffering a stroke at his home.

He was 84.

He was once a member of Parliament for Gwanda South in the 90s.

