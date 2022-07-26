Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has blasted Chikurubi Prison authorities for yesterday’s refusal to allow him to visit incarcerated opposition members as an “abuse of power”.

“IT’S SO BIZARRE Yesterday I visited the Nyatsime13 & it was all panic at Chikurubi maximum prison.

“They wouldn’t let me in because of what they alleged to be my extraordinary ‘status’ in society. They directed me to the ‘highest office’ to be cleared. This is just abuse of power!”

Chamisa was barred from visiting the detained CCC members after spending close to four hours waiting.

He was finally told to first get clearance from the country’s high offices.

The 13 were arrested and detained on allegations of inciting public violence during slain Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service.

Zwnews