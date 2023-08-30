Venezuelan drug lord Reinaldo Fuentes Campos aka “El Taliban” buried alive in Caribbean sea

This is the moment a fugitive Venezuelan drug trafficker known as Taliban is dumped alive in the ocean with his hands zip-tied and an anchor around his waist in revenge for stealing 450 pounds of cocaine – and cash – from a cartel.

Reinaldo Fuentes, 68, is seen bound and gagged with blood stains on the back of his head before his killers struggle to heave him – and the anchor – over the side of a boat into the Caribbean Sea near Martinique.

The footage, shared to social media, shows Fuentes staring at the person recording the video. He is then dumped overboard and left to drown.

None of his kidnappers are identified but one is heard in the background of the video saying ‘make sure none of our faces can be seen’ and another later said ‘he has no way to save himself’.

In an elaborate – and poorly thought out – ruse, Fuentes, a middleman for the Venezuelan Clan del Cartel, earlier had dumped a shipment of narcotics worth $10 million at sea and fabricated a fake coast guard pursuit to explain not bringing the drugs back to his bosses and kept the cash.

He then went back out on the water to collect the cocaine, repackaged it and took it to another Caribbean island.

Fuentes left his Dominican home and was lured to a cartel meeting at an unknown location on July 17. That is when he was kidnapped and dumped at sea later in the day.

In the video, a gang member ensured that the executioners’ faces were not shown on film.

Two men then struggled to lift Fuentes off the raft because he had an anchor wrapped around his body to prevent him from saving himself. They subsequently dump him headfirst into the sea.

The video ends with a distant image of Fuentes floating in the water with no effort to save him.