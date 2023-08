File photo (The Herald)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 30/08/23 in which seven victims died while four others were injured.

A Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board had a head on collision with a VW Toures which had one passenger on board.

The police say more details will be released in due course.

Zwnews