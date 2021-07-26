The Registrar General’s Office in Harare is struggling to meet the demand in the number of people who are seeking to acquire National Registration Cards.

A survey by the national broadcaster paints an unpleasant picture with people queueing from early hours.

Apparently, those who spoke to ZBC News said a maximum of 25 people are taken every day from those who would have booked the previous day. This is happening at the time the country has a backlog.

Recently, the Zimbabwe Lawyers of Human Rights gave the acting Registrar-General Henry Machiri a seven-day ultimatum to provide a plan on how his department will clear a backlog on national identity cards.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe is on record saying the country is struggling to get the consumables needed in producing NRCs.

