ZRP Spokesperson Paul Nyathi

Zimbabwe Republic Police detectives in Kwekwe have arrested Crucial Sibanda (28) for murder which occurred last year in the same town last year.

Meanwhile, the police says during the arrest, the suspect and Terrence Sibanda (28) tried to resist arrest after they charged towards the detectives, each armed with a machete.

Apparently, investigations currently underway.

In an unrelated matter, Police in Bindura are appealing for information which may aid investigations of a stocktheft case which occurred on 21/07/21 at Chipadze Farm.

The unknown suspects went to Chipadze Farm with a white omnibus and stole 51 goats belonging to 9 farmers.

The police says anyone with information should contact any nearest Police Station.

