Real Zim Dollar This November: Is this Gvt confirmation of new currency??..PICTURES

They denied Tendai Biti’s statement that US$ payments were about to be stopped, Is this a sign that a real Zimbabwe currency is being printed right now?? Mnangagwa’s government has said that Mr Eddie Cross does not speak on behalf of the government, therefore, his claims that there will be a new currency by November are his personal views. The news of the new currency was first released by state controlled ZBC on Thursday morning, 3 October 2019(see pictures below).
Below is the Government’s full statement.
3 October 2019
STATEMENT ON MR EDDIE CROSS’S CURRENCY, PRONOUNCEMENTS
We have received a lot of Media Enquiries regarding the pronouncements by Mr Eddie Cross on Currency Reforms.
Mr E. Cross pronounced that Zimbabwe will be introducing a new currency in November 2019. We would like to make it clear that Mr E. Cross does not speak for the Government of Zimbabwe. Neither does he speak for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). His views are personal and not indicative of Government’s policy thrust.
The Reserve Bank will regularly inject money into the economy in a measured and responsible way. Government will continue to give the nation updates on currency reform as and when necessary.
Statement Issued by:
N Mangwana
SECRETARY FOR INFORMATION, PUBLICITY AND BROADCASTING SERVICES
