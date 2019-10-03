Real Zim Dollar This November: Is this Gvt confirmation of new currency??..PICTURES

They denied Tendai Biti’s statement that US$ payments were about to be stopped, Is this a sign that a real Zimbabwe currency is being printed right now?? Mnangagwa’s government has said that Mr Eddie Cross does not speak on behalf of the government, therefore, his claims that there will be a new currency by November are his personal views. The news of the new currency was first released by state controlled ZBC on Thursday morning, 3 October 2019(see pictures below).

Below is the Government’s full statement.