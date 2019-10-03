NAMIBIA: Top Zim journalist dies at age 38

Veteran and highly regarded Zimbabwean journalist, Patience Nyangove, has died in Namibia where she a senior reporter with the Confidente newspaper.

Nyangove is said to have passed on at 4 AM on 1 October, three weeks after she was hospitalised in Windhoek for kidney failure.

Confidente founding editor Max Hamata, in a statement, described the 38-year-old is said as a hardworking and passionate investigative journalist who covered several reporting beats including politics and health.

Hamata added: