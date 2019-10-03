SA police officers suspected of robbing Post Office, shot dead

SOUTH AFRICA: 2 rogue police officers were shot dead during a shootout with other police officers on Wednesday night.

The national police commissioner’s office said a team comprising of members from Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the National Intervention Unit and others were conducting operations to address crime patterns in the areas of Dalton, Greytown and Wartburg.

According to police, at about 2:30am, they spotted a police patrol vehicle approaching them.

Police officers on duty tried to flag down the police patrol vehicle but instead of stopping, the sergeant from the patrol vehicle allegedly opened fire on them.

On-duty officers returned fire resulting in both officers in the patrol vehicle, a male sergeant and a female constable, being killed.

According to sources:

“An angle grinder, jackhammer and other implements as well as ink-stained cash were found inside the patrol vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“It is believed that the cash may have been stolen from the Dalton Post Office earlier last night.”

