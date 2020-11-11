The late millionaire businessman, Genius Kadungure aka Ginimbi’s autopsy results have been revealed to the media.

The autopsy results showed that Ginimbi died from internal bleeding, and this puts to rest various conspiracy theories flying around about the cause of the millionaire’s death.

Family spokesperson, Darling Kadungure, told Nhau/Indaba that Ginimbi underwent a post-mortem on Tuesday and the results said Ginimbi died from “haemorrhagic shock in polytrauma”.

Ginimbi’s burial will take place on the grounds of his Domboshava mansion, as per his instructions before he died.

The Domboshava playboy is also said to have instructed his family no to rush his burial as “many people will come from all over the world”.

He died on Sunday between 5 am and 6 am when his Rolls-Royce hit a Honda Fit and veered off the road before hitting a tree along Borrowdale Road.

Kadungure, who died on the spot along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare, ordinarily known by many as Borrowdale Road, when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire, was with two foreigners who had come for the Saturday(8/11/2020) night party.

Ginimbi was driving under the influence of alcohol after a night of partying with friends in a high-end club.

Eyewitness accounts have indicated that Ginimbi was pulled out of the wreckage alive but died shortly afterwards. His colleagues, Malawian fugitive Limumba Karim, Mitchelle “Moana” Amuli and popular Mozambican model Alichia Adams, were trapped in the car and were burnt beyond recognition when the car caught fire.

Other sources have inaccurately reported that Ginimbi was fleeing from a shooter before his car overturned.

Nhau/Indaba

