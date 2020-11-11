MASVINGO – The funeral of Lucia Chirongoma (25), a hair dresser who became a thriving businesswoman brought Masvingo to a standstill today when a cortege of more than 100 cars made their way to Mangwandi Cemetery.

Traffic entering Masvingo from Harare had to stop briefly at the turnoff to Mangwandi as the cortege poured out of Harare Road into the cemetery.

Loud music played from the cars, mourners cheered and sang as Chirongoma who was also into money changing made the journey to her final resting place.

Chirongoma died on the spot on Monday evening just after 4.1 Infantry Brigade when she lost control of a Toyota Wish she was driving. She tried to avoid a pothole.

She was coming from her shop in Zimuto and was allegedly speeding. A passenger in the car sustained head injuries and is admitted at a hospital in Gweru.

Every car in the cortege carried a picture of the late.

“Hundreds of cars are gathered here today and some cars are parked 500m away because all the parking space has been taken up. Lucia was a good person and did not keep grudges,” said Tamisai Katini a close family friend.

Lucia was born on March 1, 1996 and attended Runyararo West Primary and Mucheke High School. She trained as a hair dresser before becoming a money changer and opening a shop.

She is survived by a daughter.

