KADOMA: Police authorities have announced that they have impounded a motor vehicle which was reportedly being used by machete wielding gangsters infamously known for the notoriety of persecuting women at a shopping complex in Kadoma.

Although details of the car used by the machete wielding gang- otherwise known as MaShurugwi- could not be ascertained during the time of publishing, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed on Twitter that they had also arrested one of the MaShurugwi gang members who was driving the impounded jallopy.

The police also confirmed that the other members of the notorious gang also fled from the scene and are now being hunted by members of the ZRP.

The incident occurred on Wednesday last week.

“Police in Kadoma have impounded a motor vehicle which was being used by a group of machete wielding gangsters on 06/11/20. The gangsters were assaulting women at Masimba complex, Kadoma. 1 of the suspects who was driving the vehicle was arrested while the others ran away,” tweeted the ZRP.

Meanwhile, the police also confirmed that a total of 9 265 motorists driving plate-less vehicles were arrested between September 16 to date while a cumulative number of 21 209 motorists operating the interdicted mushikashika were also arrested since the beginning of this year.

“1 408 beerhalls operating outside stipulated rules and regulations were also accounted for,” partly reads the statement from the ZRP.

