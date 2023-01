The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has flagged down corporate governance and risk management deficiencies at the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank Limited.

The central bank says this follows investigations conducted at the institution in line with section 36 of the Microfinance Act.

Meanwhile, RBZ has called on suppliers of goods and services recently paid by Government to refrain from participating on the parallel forex market in order to sustain price stability.

Zwnews