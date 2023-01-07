Zimbabwe Republic Police in Plumtree are investigating a murder case involving a 13-year-old juvenile who allegedly stabbed a 4-year-old infant to death after the two were left home alone.

The incident happened in Mathendele Extension, Plumtree.

The juvenile concealed the body under a bed before fleeing from the house.

In another case, ZRP Matobo is investigating a murder case where a 28-year-old man, who was wanted by the police for several cases of assault and unlawful entry into premises and theft, was fatally assaulted by a mob.

The incident happened at Ntunjambili Business Centre on 03/01/23.

Zwnews