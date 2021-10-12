The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has pledged to continuously monitor monetary and foreign exchange developments to ensure that the exchange rate remains stable.

The Apex bank also to agreed to review current bank policy to curb speculative borrowings, tighten money supply & deal with funding backlog of the forex allotments.

RBZ made the pledges following a meeting between government, RBZ and the business community this Monday.

The bank said there is need to continue supporting the auction system to ensure stability.

Zwnews