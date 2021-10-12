Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will tomorrow hold a radio phone programme where Zambians will have chance to talk to him over the phone.

Hichilema says the purpose of the programme is to allow citizens to ask him questions on various matters of interest to the nation and the people of Zambia.

Radio phone – in programme tomorrow, the 13th October 2021.

As we promised during our press conference and on the campaign trail, we will occasionally be featuring on Radio and other Media to answer your questions on various matters of interest to the nation and the people of Zambia.

We are now fulfilling that promise.

Arising from the above, tomorrow, Wednesday 13th October 2021, from 10:00 to 12:00 hours, we will participate in a question and answer session from you our citizens on Radio Phoenix:

89.5FM Lusaka,

99.9 FM Kabwe,

107.5 FM Kapiri,

89.3 FM Ndola,

89.3 FM Kitwe,

104.5 FM Chingola and Chililabombwe.

This programme will simultaneously be live on several other Radio Stations and Social Media platforms.

During the Radio programme tomorrow, you will all be invited to call Live on Radio Phoenix via the number +260978895895 and ask us questions of your interest but relevant to the governance and development of our Country, and the best way forward.

We are your servants and we wish to hear from you.

Advance questions can be posted here.

We promise to answer as many questions as possible, in the two hours that will be available to us on Radio Phoenix tomorrow.

God Bless you all.

Bally