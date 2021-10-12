Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa describes yesterday’s violent ambush on his convoy by alleged Zanu-PF thugs as an “assassination attempt”.

Commenting on the attack which left his team members injured and cars damaged, Chamisa says Zanu-PF is afraid of electoral defeat, hence the attempt to eliminate him.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance says the party is not moved by the attack, as their leader will continue his tour of provinces and meeting with local and traditional leaders.

The party says the thugs who attacked Chamisa’s convoy were sent by ZANU-PF Provincial big wig, Ezra Chadzamira.

