File photo: Police harass journalist

A Zimbabwe Daily Journalist, Brian Makosa, has been locked down at Rhodesville Police station for reasons yet to be established, the publication has revealed.

However, according to a relative who visited him, the reason for his arrest is news gathering related.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has a documented history of harassing journalists, especially those from private media houses.

In most cases journalists have been attacked especially while covering demonstrations, exposing state brutality.

Just a day ago, 9 journalists were arrested at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices.

Zwnews