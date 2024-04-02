RBZ issues Gold-backed Digital Tokens results, prices | Zw News Zimbabwe

RBZ issues Gold-backed Digital Tokens results, prices

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 44/2024 results and prices as the country battles the local currency’s continued lose of power.

Get more details with regards to the latest results and break downs from the tables below:

Apparently, the country is set to launch of a new Zimbabwean currency on Friday, to be known as the Structured currency.

Some of its basic characteristics or features of the coming currency are:-

*Name: Structured Currency;
*Exchange rate/Value: US$1: 10ZiG (ZW$10); *ZiG (meaning Zimbabwe Gold) is a digital token issued in units of 1 milligramme of gold; *Gold coin: Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coins are equivalent to ZiG;

Related Post
  1. Madzibaba Ishmael Cult: Professor Itai Muwati Was Beaten Before Death, Poisoned & Buried ALIVE
  2. Zimbabwe Warriors vs Nigeria Lineups, Rinomhota, Zemura, Kadewere in starting 11
  3. Man loses US$14 000 to ‘fake’ ZIMRA agent
  4. Liberation City Mall takes shape
  5. Address currency depreciation: CZI tells gvt
  6. Graves Exhumed in Penhalonga By Mining Company Sparks Outrage on Social Media

Structured Currency will be gold backed (government been buying bullion to support this currency since October 2022); and will also be supported by US$ reserves (from export proceeds retention scheme).

Some of the most common characteristics of money are: divisibility, acceptability, portability, homogeneity,
durability, scarcity, fungibility and store of value.

Meanwhile, it remains to be a seen if the new currency is going to command confidence, which is critical for its survival as a unit of account and means of exchange in this volatile economic environment without a political settlement.

Key question among many is: Will this stem currency volatility and exchange rate-driven inflation? Only time will tell.

Zwnews

Related Post
  1. Liberation City Mall takes shape
  2. Address currency depreciation: CZI tells gvt
  3. The Growing Gambling Scene: From Social Taboo to Mainstream Entertainment
  4. Mnangagwa prematurely ends Mangudya’s tenure as RBZ governor
Recent Posts
  1. Man loses US$14 000 to ‘fake’ ZIMRA agent
    2nd April 2024
  2. Liberation City Mall takes shape
    2nd April 2024
  3. Address currency depreciation: CZI tells gvt
    2nd April 2024
  4. Graves Exhumed in Penhalonga By Mining Company Sparks Outrage on Social Media
    2nd April 2024
  5. ED competes with Chivayo, gives ZANU PF MC brand new Ford Wildtrak vehicle
    2nd April 2024
  6. PSL heavyweights post victories in match day 4
    2nd April 2024
  7. AUTONOMOUS WEAPONS SYSTEMS: Welcome to the Dark Side of Artificial Intelligence
    2nd April 2024
  8. Controversy Surrounds Wicknell Chivayo’s $1 Million Donation to ZCC Mbungo: Political Favoritism or Genuine Philanthropy?
    2nd April 2024
  9. Chin’ono and Mwonzora Clash Over Zimbabwean Youths’ Future: Stay or Seek Opportunities Abroad
    2nd April 2024
  10. Israel’s Airstrike at Syria Embassy Claims Lives of 7 Members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
    2nd April 2024