Liberation City Mall takes shape

The Liberation City near Westlea which is under construction is taking shape with big supermarkets already taking up spaces and paying rentals.

Some Chicken outlet is opening this July.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana saluted the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) for the development.

“It is very encouraging to see NSSA investing our pensions wisely. I am referring to the mall they are building at the Liberation City near Westlea.

“I understand big supermarkets have already taken spaces and paying rentals. Some Chicken outlet is opening this July etc,” he said.

The Mall’s construction commenced in 2021, with Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavhima conducting the ground breaking ceremony.

Addressing guests at the Liberation City also housing the Museum of African Liberation, Professor Mavhima said the Government was excited about the project concept and its development hence encouraging the administrators to ensure speedy completion of the construction phase.

“The Liberation Shopping Mall will benefit NSSA pensioners, contributors, and their families in many ways.

“Apart from a shopping experience in a safe and congenial environment, the mall will have many entertainment and amusement facilities,” he said.

Harare Metropolitan province Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Tafadzwa Muguti, Institute of African Knowledge and NSSA officials were present at the event.

