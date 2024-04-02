Man loses US$14 000 to 'fake' ZIMRA agent | Zw News Zimbabwe

Man loses US$14 000 to ‘fake’ ZIMRA agent

A 40-year-old Beitbridge man who posed as a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) agent and duped a car buyer of his US$14 000 has appeared before Harare magistrate Appolonia Marutya facing a fraud charge.

Thomas Mangeren pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody to April 4 for bail hearing.

It is alleged that the accused person misrepresented to the complainant that he was an agent who could help to facilitate payment of duty for his South Africa-registered Toyota Hilux vehicle.

Mangeren then sent two different assessment numbers N13111 and N18141 to the complainant, purported to be from Zimra in respect of duty for the vehicle.

The complainant was made to deposit US$6 400 and US$5 936 using the assessment numbers.

Related Post
  1. Madzibaba Ishmael Cult: Professor Itai Muwati Was Beaten Before Death, Poisoned & Buried ALIVE
  2. Zimbabwe Warriors vs Nigeria Lineups, Rinomhota, Zemura, Kadewere in starting 11
  3. RBZ issues Gold-backed Digital Tokens results, prices
  4. Liberation City Mall takes shape
  5. Address currency depreciation: CZI tells gvt
  6. Graves Exhumed in Penhalonga By Mining Company Sparks Outrage on Social Media

After the transaction, Mangeren became evasive and ignored the complainant who later decided to visit Zimra offices for verification.

At Zimra offices, the complainant was informed that his vehicle’s import duty was not paid.

A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Investigations revealed that the assessment numbers sent by Mangeren to the complainant were for the facilitation of payment of duty to two different vehicles. Thomas Chanakira prosecuted.

NewsDay

Related Post
  1. Graves Exhumed in Penhalonga By Mining Company Sparks Outrage on Social Media
  2. ED competes with Chivayo, gives ZANU PF MC brand new Ford Wildtrak vehicle
  3. Controversy Surrounds Wicknell Chivayo’s $1 Million Donation to ZCC Mbungo: Political Favoritism or Genuine Philanthropy?
  4. Chin’ono and Mwonzora Clash Over Zimbabwean Youths’ Future: Stay or Seek Opportunities Abroad
Recent Posts
  1. RBZ issues Gold-backed Digital Tokens results, prices
    2nd April 2024
  2. Liberation City Mall takes shape
    2nd April 2024
  3. Address currency depreciation: CZI tells gvt
    2nd April 2024
  4. Graves Exhumed in Penhalonga By Mining Company Sparks Outrage on Social Media
    2nd April 2024
  5. ED competes with Chivayo, gives ZANU PF MC brand new Ford Wildtrak vehicle
    2nd April 2024
  6. PSL heavyweights post victories in match day 4
    2nd April 2024
  7. AUTONOMOUS WEAPONS SYSTEMS: Welcome to the Dark Side of Artificial Intelligence
    2nd April 2024
  8. Controversy Surrounds Wicknell Chivayo’s $1 Million Donation to ZCC Mbungo: Political Favoritism or Genuine Philanthropy?
    2nd April 2024
  9. Chin’ono and Mwonzora Clash Over Zimbabwean Youths’ Future: Stay or Seek Opportunities Abroad
    2nd April 2024
  10. Israel’s Airstrike at Syria Embassy Claims Lives of 7 Members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
    2nd April 2024