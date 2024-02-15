RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 14/2024 Results

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the latest gold backed digital tokens results issue 14/ 2024.
According to the data, 9 bids were received valued at ZWL1,535,887,481.94 with all of them being allotted funds.
