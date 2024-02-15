Musician Diana Samkange thanks Auxilla Mnangagwa after being given class C Benz by Chivayo

Prominent musician Diana Samukange says if it wasn’t for First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangwagwa (Amai) Wicknell Chivayo would not have noticed her participation and contributions to the party.
Chivayo recently gifted artistes Samkange, Mathias Mhere and Andy Muridzo with Mercedes Benz C Class vehicles.
He has of late been gifting several artists particularly those who sing praises for the ruling party ZANU PF and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.
Apparently, Chivayo is a controversial businessperson who had been accused of under hand dealings, though was cleared by the courts.
Few days ago, there were reports that the Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission is probing him, with him dismissing the claims.
Zwnews
