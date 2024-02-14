Mai TT launches urgent fundraising campaign to free Oscar Pambuka from jail

Renowned socialite Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai TT has appealed to her fans and supporters to help her in raising funds for the imprisoned former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation news reader Oscar Pambuka to be released from jail.
Pambuka, was convicted of defrauding the country’s power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority subsidiary Zimbabwe Power Company of over $12,000 in a Public Relations deal, has been serving his jail sentence at Chikurubhi Maximum Prison.
Taking to her Facebook account, Mai TT revealed that Oscar Pambuka was slated to be released from prison on the 10th of February 2024.
