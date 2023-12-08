The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 21/2023 results, showing applications were received, their value and how much allotted.

According to the central bank, the total milligrams of gold purchased was 14,066,518.00 (14,07 kgs of gold).

RBZ says the cumulative milligrams purchased stood at 41,0758,710.00 (410,76 kgs of gold).

Applications for under the twenty-second issuance of the RBZ gold digital tokens should be submitted through banks during the week of settlement on 21 December, says RBZ.

