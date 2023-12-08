The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has withdrawn ballot papers after the High Court barred recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates.

The court ruled after ZEC had already printed and delivered ballot papers, hence the withdrawal.

However, CCC says real candidates will remain on the ballot as the party’s lawyers have already filed a Supreme Court application, appealing against the High Court decision in favor of Shavangu.

Below is the statement by Hon. Fadzayi Mahere confirming the developments and assuring that an appeal has been made, suspending the current judgment.

“An appeal suspends the operation of a court order. In the case of Musa Kika v Luke Malaba CJ HH 287/21, the court held that an appeal suspends an order appealed against including declaratory orders that grant consequential relief such as an interdict.

“This is exactly the case in the by-election recalls case. Once an appeal is noted, that order will no longer be operative. That’s the law.”

Zwnews