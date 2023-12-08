Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, the founder of one of Zimbabwe’s largest churches, United Family International Church, says people must speak out against the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led government if it comes up with policies that make their lives miserable.

Makandiwa said this while addressing congregants in a preaching session at his church.

He says people should tell him their grievances so that he can inform officials, but if they don’t listen he will use his powers to prophesy (probably) against them.

As if by coincidence, Makandiwa’s warning comes after Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube unveiled the 2024 national budget, which has faced widespread criticism for being ‘anti-people’.

The budget introduced a number of taxes, including a wealth tax which many have equated to the colonial hut tax.

