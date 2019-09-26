RBZ freezes more accounts belonging to Kuda Tagwirei as black market rtgs rates go up

The RBZ has reportedly directed all banks to freeze the following accounts after black market money exchange rates started to rise again. Three of the companies are owned by Shurugwi born fuel mogul, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

The following businesses have been blacklisted by the central bank:

Bill Height Investments,

Landela Investments,

Rimosa Trading,

Fossil Agro

Traverze Travel.

The directive reportedly came after the parallel market rate shot up to US$1 : ZW$19 on Wednesday when it opened the week at 1:14 on Monday.

Zanu PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena identified three of the companies – Landela Investments, Rimosa Trading and Fossil Agro – as being owned by petroleum tycoon, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Traverse is run by Zimbabwean Businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla and who used to handle all government’s foreign travel bookings before the tender was awarded to East Town Holdings owned by Marry Chiwenga last year.