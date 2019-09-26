Mozambique agrees to export 100MW to easy Zim’s power woes

Zimbabwe has begun importing power from Mozambique, energy minister Fortune Chasi said on Wednesday.

The deal was concluded during a trip by the minister to Maputo last week.

The country will be getting 100 megawatts daily from Mozambique’s state power utility, Hydro Cahora Bassa, after reaching an agreement on weekly payments to liquidate an outstanding debt of nearly US$35 million, Chasi said.

Zimbabwe imports 400MW from South Africa’s Eskom after agreeing weekly disbursements of US$890,000 – part of it to pay off a debt of US$22 million.