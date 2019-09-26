Harvard University Makes U Turn on Zim First Lady’s Honor As Health Ambassador

Harvard University appears to have withdrawn the honour it had bestowed on First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa following pressure.

In a statement the institution said they had not appointed the first Lady as their health ambassador but it was part of an ‘informal conversation’ although there is a formal letter in which they bestowed her with the position.

Harvard made a u-turn after it came under pressure from rights groups that protested about human rights violations, torture and abductions in Zimbabwe.