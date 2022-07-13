Cabinet has approved the National Youth Service Policy Guiding Framework & National Youth Service Implementation Matrix.

The policy provides a framework for grooming well disciplined youth, who exhibit Zimbabwean values & identity by 2030.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing yesterday, the Ministry of Information said this is voluntary adding that training intakes will be advertised both in the print and electronic media.

The recruitment will ensure equitable distribution of opportunities; equitable regional representation: and equitable gender representation.

Meanwhile, over the years members of the national youth service have been used by ZANU PF to harass opposition parties and members.

Zwnews