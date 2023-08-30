The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has published its latest foreign currency exchange auction results, in which the Zimbabwean dollar traded at ZW4.604 to the American dollar.

The central bank says at least 18 bids were received of which all of them were accepted and allotted.

The major beneficiaries include services such as loans, education, dividends, as well as machinery, and raw materials.

Apparently, the rate was a slight improvement as in the last auction, the country’s local currency traded at around ZWL4.800 to the American dollar.

