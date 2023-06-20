Zimbabwe men’s national cricket team claimed a comprehensive six-wicket victory over The Netherlands CHEVRONS star Sikander Raza became the fastest Zimbabwean batsman to score a One-Day International century, as the Zimbabwe men’s national cricket team claimed a comprehensive six-wicket victory over The Netherlands at Harare Sports Club this Tuesday.

The in-form allrounder starred with both bat and ball, scoring 102 runs off 54 deliveries and claiming 4 wickets for 55 runs, to ensure that the chevrons claim their second victory on the trot in this year’s world cup qualifiers.

Veteran all-rounder Sean Williams also came to the party falling just 9-runs short of what would have been back-to-back centuries for him, while the captain Craig Ervine also scored a half century in the match.

Meanwhile, at Takashinga Cricket Club, Nepal grabbed a massive six wicket victory over the United States of America to pick up their first win of the tournament.