CHEVRONS star Sikander Raza became the fastest Zimbabwean batsman to score a One-Day International century, as the Zimbabwe men’s national cricket team claimed a comprehensive six-wicket victory over The Netherlands at Harare Sports Club this Tuesday.
The in-form allrounder starred with both bat and ball, scoring 102 runs off 54 deliveries and claiming 4 wickets for 55 runs, to ensure that the chevrons claim their second victory on the trot in this year’s world cup qualifiers.
Veteran all-rounder Sean Williams also came to the party falling just 9-runs short of what would have been back-to-back centuries for him, while the captain Craig Ervine also scored a half century in the match.
Meanwhile, at Takashinga Cricket Club, Nepal grabbed a massive six wicket victory over the United States of America to pick up their first win of the tournament.
Zimbabwe’s next match will be against the West indies this coming Saturday.
