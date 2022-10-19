At this week’s Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency auction conducted on 18 October 2022, a total of US$11.7 million was allotted.

The bulk of the allotment went to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment, the same as last week.

About 106 bids were received on the Small to Medium Enterprises Forex Auction, with 696 accepted and 2 disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 104.

On the Main Forex Auction, a total of 68 bids were received, 67 were accepted and 1 was disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 67.

The RBZ said bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), insufficient ZWL and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

Zwnews