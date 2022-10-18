The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) says the 2022 Mathematics Ordinary Level Paper 1 sat by candidates today was leaked in advance.

In a statement, the ZIMSEC said they have engaged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Zimbabwe Republic Police who have since commenced investigations.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to alert all its valued stakeholders that reports have been received that there are candidates who had pre-access to the Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper I (4(04 1) which was written this morning (18 October 20222).

“ZIMSEC, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating the leakage and have already identified some candidates who had pre-access to the question paper and are currently tracking down the sources where the papers originated.

“The extent of the leakage is yet to be ascertained, after which the relevant authorities will make an informed decision on the administration of this paper,” said ZIMSEC.

The Council added “We urge the stakeholders of examinations in Zimbabwe to guard jealously the integrity of our examinations.

“Police forensic laboratory is on high alert to reveal anyone who is sending or receiving the question papers therefore candidates are warned to refrain from participating in this malpractice so as to avoid cancellation of results due to collusion.”

Zwnews