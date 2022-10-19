Image:ZBC

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to officiate at the Teachers for Economic Development (ED) launch in Harare.

The launch is running under the theme, ‘Integrating Zimbabwean Teachers Into The Mainstream Economy Through Ideological Orientation’.

Apparently, this newly-formed union was accused of storming schools countrywide to mobilise support, paralysing learning at some institutions.

The union is also reportedly holding midweek workshops at schools, with some said to have already taken place at learning institutions in Zvishavane, Bulawayo and Marondera in recent days.

The group, seen as sympathetic to the administration of Mnangagwa who is popularly known as ED, was given the greenlight by government to “roll out its economic development” programmes in all schools where hundreds of teachers are reportedly abandoning classes to attend the workshops to avoid victimisation.

Zwnews