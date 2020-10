The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has announced the new auction rates for the Zimbabwean dollar against the American dollar.

The Foreign Exchange Auction Results of 6 October 2020 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has seen the Zimbabwe Dollar gaining strength against the US$ by from 8.4439 the previous week to 8.13486.

The grand total of bids made at the auction was US$24 691 329 32.

