The MDC Alliance has won the Beitbridge Mayoral election following Thokozani Khupe’s recent recalls that saw the Beitbridge Mayor Morgen Ncube losing both his job and his council seat.

The new Beitbridge Mayor is Munyaradzi Chitsunge, from the Nelson Chamisa led party.

The development was revealed by MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende in a tweet that said:

“We have just won the Beitbridge Mayoral Election. We defeated both Zanu-PF led by @edmnangagwa and the Zanu-PF Lite led by @DrThoko Khupe.

“The Mayor and his Deputy are with the People. Our Mayor and 3 Cllrs were illegally recalled by Mwonzora conniving with ED.”

Khupe has also recalled Harare, Marondera, and Gwanda mayors who are among the 84+ councilors her outfit recalled.

The former trade unionist’s party also recalled 31 legislators.

The MDC T has denied reports that they are affiliated to the ruling party and said their fight with the firebrand politician Nelson Chamisa and they are an independent party.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF senior official Victor Matemadanda recently distanced his party from the ongoing troubles and recalls bedeviling the opposition parties.

However, some analysts allege that the ruling party has a hand in what is happening in the opposition camp.

They put reference on how the security forces helped MDC-T grabbed Harvest House from the MDC-Alliance led by Chamisa.

