The collapsed Ran Mine tunnel in which several miners are trapped has further caved-in.

According to Pemanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana, this happened today in the morning, stalling rescue efforts.

One of the pumps being used for dewatering the tunnel has been buried under rubble.

Mangwana said it is believed the constant rains caused the collapse.

