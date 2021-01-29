Brazilian international footballer and former Chelsea attacking midfielder Ramires is reportedly weighing an option to move to the South African Premier Soccer League(PSL).

Ramires is currently a free agent after last playing for Palmeiras in 2020.

He played 51 times for the famous Brazilian national team.

KickOff is reporting that the 33-year old’s Portuguese agent Simon Mimbire has approached former Mozambican defender Helder ‘Mano-Mano’ Muianga to discuss the possibility of a move to the PSL.

The publication also claims the player’s package will be within reach for the top-paying clubs in the top-flight.

Other options on Ramires’ hand include those from Qatar and Turkey.

zw news/soccer 263 zimbabwe