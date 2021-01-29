A Beitbridge couple Vongai Nomatter Chiminya and Devine Panashe Maregere which was recently arrested for allegedly broadcasting via a WhatsApp group that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had died from Covid-19 has been freed on bail.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, (ZLHR) who represented the couple in court, says they have managed to have their clients released on bail.

“We have just rescued a couple in Beitbridge by securing their release from prison after they were arrested & detained for allegedly communicating falsehoods by sharing a message on a WhatsApp Group stating that President Mnangagwa had died on 25 January,” says the ZLHR.

Prosecutors told the court that the couple shared an audio on a WhatsApp Group alleging that President Mnangagwa had died as a result of a COVID-19 vaccination, which was administered to him at his ruling ZANU PF party headquarters.

The couple were, on Friday ordered to pay 15 000 bail each by Beitbridge Magistrate Toendepi Zhou and ordered not to post any material on social media to do with government business.

The couple returns to court on 5 March.

-Zwnews