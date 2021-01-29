File photo: For illustration only

In Matebeleland North, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Sub Aqua Unit yesterday afternoon, retrieved the bodies of three boys aged 12, 14 and 16 who drowned in the Gwayi River in Tsholotsho.

The boys were from Ward 22 under Chief Magama.

They went fishing and decided to take a swim resulting in the unfortunate drowning.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana confirmed the incident;

Meanwhile, members of the community recently teamed up to search for the body of Enoch Nkomo, who was swept away while trying to cross the flooded same Gwayi River.

Mangwana said some members of the police sub aqua unit who came to search for the body abandoned the search.

He explained the rational behind abandoning the search saying that when the prospects of finding someone are very remote then a rational decision has to be made to deploy resources where there is a chance of rescue or recovery.

The police say cases of drowning are prevalent during the rain season and, the ZRP is on record urging members of the public against playing, or trying to cross flooded rivers.

-Zwnews