Image- AFP

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the military to protect the polls.

Almost 3,000 SANDF members will collaborate with police as part of Operation Prosper.

Their duties include the prevention and combating of crime to ensure a safe and secure electoral process.

This deployment will be effective from 20 May to 7 June.

It will cost an estimated R59-million.

eNCA