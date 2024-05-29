Five Chinese nationals have been fined US$200 each after they were convicted for unlawful cremation of a body without consent from his relatives.

The five are Chen Ying, 44, Xia Wexing, 40, Guo Weilin, 32, Yan Qi, 36 and Wang Huasheng, aged 35.

They were convicted at their own plea of guilt after admitting they cremated one Huang Tian Song’s body. Hung passed on May 22 this year at Trauma Centre, Harare.

The five appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with contravening Section 17 of the Burial and Cremation Act, alternatively making false declaration and misrepresentation for cremation.

They were ordered to pay the fine by June 7 or risk three months imprisonment.

The magistrate considered that the five “did not waste the court’s time and were quick to plead.”

According to the State, on May 22, a Chinese national, Huang Tian Song died at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare.

The five, acting in common purpose, took the body to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a post-mortem after which they visited the Registrar General’s Office to acquire a burial order on 22 May 2024.

“After obtaining the burial order, the accused, connived and produced a false document in the form of an affidavit in Ying’s name purporting to have been granted permission by the deceased’ relatives and caused the body of the deceased to be cremated by Monson Funeral Parlour,” the court heard.

Nomsa Kangara prosecuted.

Zimlive