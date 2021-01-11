Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation probes alleged links between SA president and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa

SOUTH AFRICA PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has found himself in another dilemma after Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF spokesperson, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, threatened to reveal “a bombshell” regarding a recent visit by an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, the Star reports.

According to sources within Zanu – PF, there is a growing belief inside the party that Ramaphosa has been secretly funding opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Ndlovu has revealed to The Star that when the ANC delegation arrived, Zanu-PF leaders told them they would not accept that the ANC meet Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC on the same day. “Relations between the ANC and Zanu-PF are very strained. Zanu-PF believes Ramaphosa is supporting Chamisa. That’s why Zanu rejected the ANC’s assistance. Zimbabwean Intelligence has been following (links) between Ramaphosa and Chamisa for some time,” Ndlovu said.

Zimbabwean journalist Phillisiwe The Star has also learnt that the ANC delegation was originally set to be in Zimbabwe for three days, but retracted its plan to meet the MDC and returned home on the same day.

Zanu-PF also took exception that both ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe were part of the panel.

In Zanu-PF protocol, the chairperson is higher in rank to the secretary-general and Mantashe’s inclusion in the delegation would mean that Zanu-PF needed to “beef up” its panel.

Ramaphosa is accused of secretly meeting Chamisa when he (Chamisa) was in South Africa and financially supporting MDC activity. Zanu-PF and the ANC have a long struggle history but have experienced cumbersome relations in the past few months.

The MDC has not responded to The Star’s questions on Ramaphosa’s links to the party.