Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s case has been pushed to tomorrow, alongside that of opposition MDC-Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala.

The two are being charged for allegedly communicating falsehoods, and are going to spend another night in prison.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono has challenged the law being used against him saying it is non-existent; and unconstitutional.

He said this is purely persecution of dissenting voices and vowed to keep on fighting.

Apparently, the UK and USA embassies in Harare have roundly condemned the ‘persecution’ of government critics, including Chin’ono, Sikhala and Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume who is said to be seriously ill in prison.

He earlier on wrote a statement, check below:

