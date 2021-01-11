ZIMBABWE INTERNATIONAL and Kaizer Chiefs football star Khama Billiat has finally opened up on the alleged new developments on his marriage situation after it was revealed by South African media that he paid Lobola for wife number two early this month.

The news was leaked to the media by his soon to be mother-in-law Smaniso Mthethwa who claimed the footie star is in serious love with her daughter, television star Nomcebo “Dot” Mthethwa.

However the Zimbabwean appeared to contradict his Mzansi inlaws when he rubbished reports that he had married the South African TV presenter and singer as a second wife.

Billiat said he was happily married to Mai Kim (Esnath Munyedawo) pictured above and will never marry a second wife.

The weekly City Press of South Africa reported that Billiat married television star Nomcebo “Dot” Mthethwa.

The City Press reported that the Zimbabwean football star had secretly paid lobola for his new lover.

According to the report, Nomcebo’s mother, Smaniso Mthethwa, confirmed that Billiat was engaged to her daughter and the two were planning a future together.

Mthethwa is the hottest new Gqom artiste. Her career is thriving with her hit single “Makoti” getting a lot of air play on South African radio.

Mthethwa’s mother could not give more details, saying she needs permission from the couple.

Speaking to a reporter from the state media from his base in South Africa, Billiat said he had one wife, who is also the mother of his daughter.

“Khama has one wife, Mai Kim, I never married anyone. I don’t know why people are doing this. I repeat I am happily married to Mai Kim,” said Billiat.

Khama Billiat’s other women

Billiat who was once linked to Zimbabwe dancer Bev Sibanda was in the news last year after an unnamed South African woman made threats and accused him of abandoning her and their young child. The matter was amicably settled by local police.

Tshengofatso Matlou, another well-known South Africa-born model is rumored to have spent part of her life with the Zimbabwean-born footballer. Not much is known about the pair’s alleged relationship, but reports have it that the duo started seeing each in 2014. Malibongwe Gumede is another woman that Khama Billiat is rumored to have dated. Gumede, like Billat, is a footballer, like Bev Sibanda, she made a public announcement about his existence in her life. South-African model Ado Adams was once involved with Khama Billiat.